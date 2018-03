The semi-finals of the Xamax BARLA National Cup are taking place tomorrow (Saturday 31 March) with a place in the decider, on Sunday 6 May at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone, at stake.

An inter-county decider is guaranteed, with one tie being a St Helens derby and the other involving two Yorkshire sides.

XAMAX BARLA NATIONAL CUP

Saturday 31 March 2018

SEMI-FINALS: Haydock v Thatto Heath Crusaders; West Hull v Ovenden.