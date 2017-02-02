National Youth Cup draws confirmed

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Pairings in the second round of the Xamax BARLA National Youth Cups at various age groups are:

UNDER 18S

Waterhead/Orrell St James v Leigh Miners; Lock Lane v Rylands; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Wigan St Judes; Blackbrook v Oulton Raiders; Thatto Heath v Wigan St Patrick’s; Ince Rose Bridge v West Hull; Wibsey Warriors v Crosfields; Stanningley v Skirlaugh.

UNDER 16S

Dewsbury Moor v Waterhead/Hensingham; West Hull v Dalton; Leigh Miners v Normanton; Kells v Blackbrook Royals; Shevington Sharks v Siddal; Blackbrook Blues v Eastmoor; Wigan St Judes/Lambwath v Crosfields; East Leeds v Thatto Heath.

UNDER 14S

Wigan St Patrick’s v Halton Farnworth Hornets; Pilkington Recs v West Hull; Hunslet Warriors v Castleford Panthers; Stanningley v Latchford Giants; Thatto Heath v Leigh Miners; Waterhead/Batley Boys v Normanton;

Skirlaugh v Wetherby; Siddal v Shaw Cross.

Dates to be confirmed by BARLA.