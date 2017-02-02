National Youth Cup draws confirmed
Pairings in the second round of the Xamax BARLA National Youth Cups at various age groups are:
UNDER 18S
Waterhead/Orrell St James v Leigh Miners; Lock Lane v Rylands; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Wigan St Judes; Blackbrook v Oulton Raiders; Thatto Heath v Wigan St Patrick’s; Ince Rose Bridge v West Hull; Wibsey Warriors v Crosfields; Stanningley v Skirlaugh.
UNDER 16S
Dewsbury Moor v Waterhead/Hensingham; West Hull v Dalton; Leigh Miners v Normanton; Kells v Blackbrook Royals; Shevington Sharks v Siddal; Blackbrook Blues v Eastmoor; Wigan St Judes/Lambwath v Crosfields; East Leeds v Thatto Heath.
UNDER 14S
Wigan St Patrick’s v Halton Farnworth Hornets; Pilkington Recs v West Hull; Hunslet Warriors v Castleford Panthers; Stanningley v Latchford Giants; Thatto Heath v Leigh Miners; Waterhead/Batley Boys v Normanton;
Skirlaugh v Wetherby; Siddal v Shaw Cross.
Dates to be confirmed by BARLA.
