Naylor believes Oldham have turned a corner

Oldham head coach Scott Naylor believes his side has the guts and desire to escape relegation.

The Roughyeds salvaged a point at Batley despite falling 22-0 down inside just 21 minutes.

It was a pivotal point for Naylor’s men, who moved level on points with Swinton, who occupy the final safe spot in the Championship.

Despite admitting his side’s consistently inconsistent displays are nothing short of infuriating, he believes his side have the battling qualities to avoid the drop.

“It’s been a tough fight but this now can hopefully be the turning point,” he said.

“You’re not going to stay in this division on class. You’ll probably stay up on guts and attitude and in the last few games we’ve shown bundles of it.

“We’re trying to get the lads out of the mentality that they’re a bottom two team because they’re not, we’ve never felt like that.

“We’re here because of our own fault, injuries and whatever else. What we have got is fight and that’s kept us in it. Now we’re getting players back we’re getting somewhere close to where we need to be, but this is a massive positive for us moving forward.”

Oldham have been renowned for their topsy turvy performances this term, regularly performing well in patches through games but failing to do so for a full 80 minutes.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Roughyeds chief.

“It’s a frustrating feeling because it isn’t just this week and last week, we’ve been like this for quite a long time.

“We’ve been in front of teams and come away from nothing, we’ve been in games with teams in the top four and come away with nothing.

“To say we’re close is an understatement, but it’s frustrating because if we made a few better decisions on game day we could be sat where Batley and Sheffield are in the division and instead we’re not.”