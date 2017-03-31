Naylor says Oldham “can beat anybody” in the Championship ahead of Bradford test

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Oldham coach Scott Naylor has insisted his side can beat anyone in the Championship ahead of Sunday’s clash against his former club Bradford.

The Bulls are looking to move onto -2 points with a fifth win in six games, as they look to continue their upsurge in form against a Roughyeds side who have just a solitary win to their name all season.

Yet despite the difference in form, Naylor has stressed his side can match anyone in the division on their day.

“I had a lot of disappointed lads at Batley and they’re determined to put a few things right,” he said.

“We need to put on a big performance for the fans, but also because we haven’t got the number of points we hoped to have after six league games. We’ll be looking for 80 minutes of complete rugby, both defensively and offensively.

“Can we beat Bradford? On our day we can beat anybody in this division. All we are lacking right now is a bit of confidence.”

Naylor also said he’s been impressed by Bradford – adding that he believes they must have splashed the cash to bring in established names such as Scott Moore since the club were reformed.

“I’ve watched their last two or three games and they’ve got some good lads,” he said. “They were playing academy boys at the start of the year, but now they’ve got a lot of full-time players with Super League backgrounds.

“It shows their ambition. They must have spent a lot of money because players like that don’t come cheap.”