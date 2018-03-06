You are here

NCL back to full action?

Phil Hodgson

Teams in the Kingstone Press National Conference League will be hoping, after last Saturday’s near wipe-out (only the Division Two game between Leigh East and Stanningley went ahead as the wintry weather hit hard) to be back in action this weekend.

 

Fixtures are:

 

Saturday 10 March 2018

 

PREMIER DIVISION

Myton Warriors v Kells

Normanton Knights v Wath Brow Hornets

Siddal v Hunslet Club Parkside

Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull

Underbank Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s

Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers

 

DIVISION ONE

Ince Rose Bridge v Shaw Cross Sharks

Leigh Miners Rangers v Pilkington Recs

Lock Lane v Skirlaugh

Milford Marlins v Bradford Dudley Hill

Oulton Raiders v Thornhill Trojans

York Acorn v Featherstone Lions

 

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Saddleworth Rangers

Crosfields v Hull Dockers

Drighlington v Leigh East

East Leeds v Hunslet Warriors

Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

West Bowling v Wigan St Judes

 

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Gateshead Storm

Beverley v Blackbrook

Dewsbury Celtic v Salford City Roosters

Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers

Oldham St Anne’s v Millom

Waterhead Warriors v Stanley Rangers

 

 

 