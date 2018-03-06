NCL back to full action?

Teams in the Kingstone Press National Conference League will be hoping, after last Saturday’s near wipe-out (only the Division Two game between Leigh East and Stanningley went ahead as the wintry weather hit hard) to be back in action this weekend.
Fixtures are:
Saturday 10 March 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Myton Warriors v Kells
Normanton Knights v Wath Brow Hornets
Siddal v Hunslet Club Parkside
Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull
Underbank Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s
Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Ince Rose Bridge v Shaw Cross Sharks
Leigh Miners Rangers v Pilkington Recs
Lock Lane v Skirlaugh
Milford Marlins v Bradford Dudley Hill
Oulton Raiders v Thornhill Trojans
York Acorn v Featherstone Lions
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Saddleworth Rangers
Crosfields v Hull Dockers
Drighlington v Leigh East
East Leeds v Hunslet Warriors
Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
West Bowling v Wigan St Judes
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Gateshead Storm
Beverley v Blackbrook
Dewsbury Celtic v Salford City Roosters
Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers
Oldham St Anne’s v Millom
Waterhead Warriors v Stanley Rangers