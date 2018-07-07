NCL chief explains reasons for today’s postponements

FURTHER background has been given to the postponement of three of today’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press National Conference League.

The games between Wigan St Jude’s and Drighlington, Gateshead Storm and Salford City Roosters, and Waterhead Warriors and Woolston Rovers have all failed to go ahead, but initial fears that the Roosters were unable to raise a team to travel to the north east appear to have been misplaced.

NCL Administrator Alan Smith said: “Wigan St Judes’ pitch was deemed not fit by a referee, while Salford could not find a coach company who could get them to Gateshead for an early kick off.”

He added: “Waterhead’s posts were vandalised several weeks ago and the local council have not repaired them in time.”