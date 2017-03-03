NCL hit by first-day postponements

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson March 3, 2017 14:17

Two of tomorrow’s fixtures on the first day of the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s 2017 season have been called off.

 

The games between Rylands Sharks and Gateshead Storm, and Oldham St Anne’s and Woolston Rovers, have been postponed because of waterlogged pitches and will now be played on Saturday 17 June and Saturday 29 April respectively.

 

The programme for tomorrow (Saturday 4 March) is:

 

PREMIER DIVISION

Leigh Miners Rangers v Kells

Myton Warriors v Egremont Rangers

Pilkington Recs v Siddal

Rochdale Mayfield v Wigan St Patrick’s

Skirlaugh v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Wath Brow Hornets v West Hull

 

DIVISION TWO

Drighlington v Saddleworth Rangers

Leigh East v Askam

Millom v Crosfields

Oulton Raiders v East Leeds

Salford City Reds v Bradford Dudley Hill

Thornhill Trojans v Wigan St Jude’s

 

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Elland

Dewsbury Celtic v Waterhead

Oldham St Anne’s v Woolston Rovers – postponed

Rylands Sharks v Gateshead Storm – postponed

Stanley Rangers v Clock Face Miners

Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

West Bowling v Eastmoor Dragons

 

 

Phil Hodgson
