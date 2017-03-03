NCL hit by first-day postponements
Two of tomorrow’s fixtures on the first day of the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s 2017 season have been called off.
The games between Rylands Sharks and Gateshead Storm, and Oldham St Anne’s and Woolston Rovers, have been postponed because of waterlogged pitches and will now be played on Saturday 17 June and Saturday 29 April respectively.
The programme for tomorrow (Saturday 4 March) is:
PREMIER DIVISION
Leigh Miners Rangers v Kells
Myton Warriors v Egremont Rangers
Pilkington Recs v Siddal
Rochdale Mayfield v Wigan St Patrick’s
Skirlaugh v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Wath Brow Hornets v West Hull
DIVISION TWO
Drighlington v Saddleworth Rangers
Leigh East v Askam
Millom v Crosfields
Oulton Raiders v East Leeds
Salford City Reds v Bradford Dudley Hill
Thornhill Trojans v Wigan St Jude’s
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Elland
Dewsbury Celtic v Waterhead
Oldham St Anne’s v Woolston Rovers – postponed
Rylands Sharks v Gateshead Storm – postponed
Stanley Rangers v Clock Face Miners
Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
West Bowling v Eastmoor Dragons
