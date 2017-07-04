NCL records – how the sides are faring

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

KINGSTONE PRESS CIDER NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Records after matches played Saturday 1 July 2017

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 2 games – Egremont’s three-match winning sequence came to an end with Saturday’s defeat by Mayfield. Thatto Heath, Wath Brow and West Hull, all with two victories on the hoof, now share the best recent record.

DIVISION ONE: 9 games – Hunslet Club Parkside.

DIVISION TWO: 7 games – Wigan St Jude’s.

DIVISION THREE: 7 games – West Bowling.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 8 games – Skirlaugh.

DIVISION ONE: 3 games – Lock Lane ended a three-match losing run with the victory over Hull Dockers. York Acorn, who have lost their last three matches, now have the worst recent sequence of defeats, although Blackbrook have not prevailed in the last 11 outings.

DIVISION TWO: 7 games – Millom ended a seven-match losing run with the draw at Crosfields. Drighlington, with six successive defeats, now have the worst recent record.

DIVISION THREE: 8 games – Stanley Rangers.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 64 points (Thatto Heath Crusaders 6 Rochdale Mayfield 70, 10 June)

DIVISION ONE: 66 points (Underbank Rangers 66 Blackbrook 0, 1 April)

DIVISION TWO: 74 points (Crosfields 74 Salford City Roosters 0, 11 March)

DIVISION THREE: 90 points (West Bowling 90 Stanley Rangers 0, 10 June)

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 76 points (Thatto Heath Crusaders 6 Rochdale Mayfield 70, 10 June)

DIVISION ONE: 81 points (Lock Lane 40 Normanton’s 41, 10 June)

DIVISION TWO: 91 points (East Leeds 78 Salford City Roosters 13, 3 June)

DIVISION THREE: 90 points (West Bowling’s 90 Stanley Rangers 0, 10 June)

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 14 points (Wigan St Patrick’s 8 West Hull 6, 10 June)

DIVISION ONE: 14 points (Shaw Cross Sharks 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 8, 18 March).

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Millom 14 Salford City Roosters 4, 18 March).

DIVISION THREE: 13 points (Dewsbury Moor 7 Dewsbury Celtic 6, 2 June).