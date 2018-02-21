NCL set for 2018 kick-off

The new season opens on Saturday (24 February) in the Kingstone Press National Conference League, with six fixtures in Division Three.
Most interest will centre on Beverley, who have returned to the fold after the best part of a couple of decades away; the East Riding side entertain Barrow Island in what will be an emotional comeback.
The full programme is:
Saturday 24 February 2018
KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE
DIVISION THREE
Beverley v Barrow Island
Clock Face Miners v Stanley Rangers
Eastmoor Dragons v Dewsbury Celtic
Oldham St Anne’s v Blackbrook
Waterhead Warriors v Millom
Woolston Rovers v Salford City Roosters