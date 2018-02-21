NCL set for 2018 kick-off

The new season opens on Saturday (24 February) in the Kingstone Press National Conference League, with six fixtures in Division Three.

Most interest will centre on Beverley, who have returned to the fold after the best part of a couple of decades away; the East Riding side entertain Barrow Island in what will be an emotional comeback.

The full programme is:

Saturday 24 February 2018

KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE

DIVISION THREE

Beverley v Barrow Island

Clock Face Miners v Stanley Rangers

Eastmoor Dragons v Dewsbury Celtic

Oldham St Anne’s v Blackbrook

Waterhead Warriors v Millom

Woolston Rovers v Salford City Roosters