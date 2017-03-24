NCL set for full programme?
All tomorrow’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League will, it is hoped, go ahead.
The early-season programme has been hit by postponements through waterlogged pitches but, at this stage, Administrator Alan Smith has yet to hear of any issues in any of the four divisions.
Fixtures
Saturday 25 March 2017
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Skirlaugh
Kells v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Myton Warriors v Rochdale Mayfield
Pilkington Recs v Leigh Miners Rangers
Siddal v West Hull
Wigan St Patrick’s v Wath Brow Hornets
DIVISION ONE
Blackbrook v Shaw Cross Sharks
Hunslet Warriors v Ince Rose Bridge
Lock Lane v Hull Dockers
Milford Marlins v Underbank Rangers
Normanton Knights v Featherstone Lions
York Acorn v Hunslet Club Parkside
DIVISION TWO
Crosfields v East Leeds
Drighlington v Bradford Dudley Hill
Millom v Leigh East
Oulton Raiders v Askam
Saddleworth Rangers v Wigan St Jude’s
Salford City Roosters v Thornhill Trojans
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Clock Face Miners
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Waterhead Warriors
Eastmoor Dragons v Gateshead Storm
Oldham St Anne’s v Dewsbury Celtic
Stanningley v Stanley Rangers
West Bowling v Rylands Sharks
Woolston Rovers v Elland
