NCL set for full programme?

All tomorrow’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League will, it is hoped, go ahead.

The early-season programme has been hit by postponements through waterlogged pitches but, at this stage, Administrator Alan Smith has yet to hear of any issues in any of the four divisions.

Fixtures

Saturday 25 March 2017

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Skirlaugh

Kells v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Myton Warriors v Rochdale Mayfield

Pilkington Recs v Leigh Miners Rangers

Siddal v West Hull

Wigan St Patrick’s v Wath Brow Hornets

DIVISION ONE

Blackbrook v Shaw Cross Sharks

Hunslet Warriors v Ince Rose Bridge

Lock Lane v Hull Dockers

Milford Marlins v Underbank Rangers

Normanton Knights v Featherstone Lions

York Acorn v Hunslet Club Parkside

DIVISION TWO

Crosfields v East Leeds

Drighlington v Bradford Dudley Hill

Millom v Leigh East

Oulton Raiders v Askam

Saddleworth Rangers v Wigan St Jude’s

Salford City Roosters v Thornhill Trojans

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Clock Face Miners

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Waterhead Warriors

Eastmoor Dragons v Gateshead Storm

Oldham St Anne’s v Dewsbury Celtic

Stanningley v Stanley Rangers

West Bowling v Rylands Sharks

Woolston Rovers v Elland