NCL volunteers given the chance to learn from the RFL

THE Rugby Football League has organised a couple of Workshops at which Red Hall officials will advise those who run teams in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League how to build sustainable clubs.

Club Development Officer John Oates, who has already worked with several amateur outfits and all professional clubs, will make presentations at Shaw Cross Sharks on Sunday 22 January, and at Leigh Miners Rangers on Sunday 5 February.

Both sessions will run from 11.00am to 1.00pm, admission is free, and delegates will be sustained by bacon or sausage sandwiches.

Attendance (with a maximum of four per club) is on a first come, first served basis; places can be reserved by emailing chris.chatten@rfl.co.uk.