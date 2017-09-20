Neil Jukes provides update on Samisoni Langi ahead of the Million Pound Game

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions head coach Neil Jukes has confirmed Samisoni Langi has a chance of recovering from an ankle injury in time to play in next week’s Million Pound Game.

The centre was stretchered off at the end of the club’s victory over Halifax last Friday, leading to fears that his season was over.

Jukes offered hope after the game that the injury wasn’t too serious, confirming that he was on his feet in the changing room following initial treatment.

He went for scans on Monday which confirmed that he wouldn’t require an operation, although he is still wearing a protective boot as his recovery continues.

Speaking to TotalRL, Jukes confirmed that the injury wasn’t as bad as first feared, although he is not a certainty ahead of the club’s relegation-decider against either Catalans or Widnes next week.

“It’s not as bad as we first thought,” he admitted.

“There’s nothing that needs operating on but there’s more damage than just a rolled ankle. It’s not to the extent of what the worst case was.

“We’ve just got to keep him in the boot now until the back-end of the week and see how he reacts next week taking it into gameday.”

When asked if he would be fit for the Million Pound Game, Jukes said: “Yes, he could be.”

Ben Crooks came through his return to action unscathed, while Danny Tickle has recovered from a dead leg picked up in the second-half of last Friday’s victory.

“Ben was a little bit sore afterwards,” Jukes said.

“But you expect that, he’s done remarkably well to recover in the time he has so you don’t expect him to fire on all cylinders.

“He’ll be better for it though and Ben Reynolds came back after not playing the week before, so that edge should be better off for last week.”