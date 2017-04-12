Neil Kelly to become new Dewsbury Rams head coach

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Neil Kelly is set to become Glenn Morrison’s successor as head coach of Championship strugglers Dewsbury Rams.

The Rams have been hunting Morrison’s replacement for over a fortnight now, with interim coaches Karl Pryce and Jonathan Schofield steering the ship throughout chairman Mark Sawyer’s search for a new coach.

And TotalRL understands that the Rams have settled on Kelly, who will return to Dewsbury as coach for a second spell after overseeing one of the more successful periods in the club’s history around the turn of the century.

Kelly has also coached at Leigh and Widnes throughout his career – and TotalRL understands he has beaten off competition from candidates such as former Bradford coach Francis Cummins for the role.

Cummins reportedly had an interview over the weekend for the role, but Sawyer and the Rams board decided Kelly should return to the Tetley’s Stadium tasked with trying to haul Dewsbury away from the Championship relegation zone.

They are the only side in the division without a win to their name, and are only being kept off the foot of the table by Bradford’s 12-point deduction imposed on them by the Rugby Football League.