Netherlanders head to Amsterdam for historic International Clash

The Netherlands Rugby League Bond has announced two international fixtures: one away, to Germany, and a debut meeting with Sweden that will see Amsterdam stage a Rugby League international for the first time.

The Netherlands XIII will visit their German neighbours on the 26th of August, and face Sweden two weeks later on the 9th of September.

Head coach, Kane Krlic commented: “Over the past three years we have prioritised the domestic competition; the Bond has done some fantastic work developing it. That has enabled us to create the biggest pool of players we’ve ever had in the Netherlands, and it’s especially pleasing to see the number of young, talented Dutchmen now in the system.

“As a coaching team, we have been keeping a close eye on all the players throughout the season, and we used the three-match RAF tour as an opportunity to trial them all, which gave us an even more comprehensive analysis to base our national squad on.

“I know the Swedes are also keen to develop their own domestic players,” he went on, “and I am really excited to see our guys come up against new opposition. Like us, Germany have done some great work over the past eighteen months, and they have a similar philosophy to ours when it comes to developing their own players.

“They also have a handful who have played in the NRLB Championship for Amsterdam Cobras, which should make that game even more intense.”