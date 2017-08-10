Netherlands name expanded Backroom Staff for Internationals

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The NRLB has announced an expanded back room staff for their forthcoming internationals away in Germany (26 August) and at home to Sweden, in Amsterdam (9 Sept).

Former president Timo Meinders returns in the position of national team manager, his remit being to plan the logistics of the national team and improve communications.

“I am excited to re-join the NRLB,” he said. “Over the last three years the organisation has become much more professional. The sport keeps growing in the Netherlands and I am keen to add my expertise to help to continue to develop it. My appointment will allow (head coach) Kane Krlic and the rest of the coaching staff to concentrate solely on coaching the team and not worry about anything else.”

The national team will now have three assistant coaches, joining already in-situ Joe Collins and Matt Rigby is Jason Bruygoms, the most capped Dutch player before retiring last year, he is also currently the head coach of NRLB champions Rotterdam Pitbulls.

In addition, Dutch-born Rick Aben joins as head of strength and conditioning. He is currently working in the conditioning department for leading Super League club Castleford Tigers and head conditioner for Oxford RLFC in League 1.

On the appointments, Krlic noted: “I am extremely excited to make these announcements, we believe each appointment will add something extra to the national team set up. It is another building block in our aim to improve performances each year.

“I am really excited to have Rick join us from the upper echelons of the sport, as a proud Dutchman he wants to play a role in the development of rugby league in his country. Jason’s presence on the field will be greatly missed, but with such a young squad this year he will be able to pass on a wealth of knowledge to the players.”