New “Bradford Bulls” entity registered on Companies House

75 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The plot thickens with Bradford Bulls.

On the same day a reported player meeting with a potential new owner of the club took place at Odsal Stadium – and the RFL insisted the deadline for expressions of interest was still next Monday (9 January), a new company that may well interest Bulls fans was officially incorporated on the Companies House website: Bradford Bulls Capital Limited.

This, of course, is no confirmation one way or the other about a potential new company being formed or founded – but it will almost certainly make for interesting reading for Bulls fans.

The sole director registered to the company is David Christopher Thorne – who was previously a registered director at Wasps Holdings Limited according to the website before his resignation from that role in April 2013.

Interestingly, Wasps’ current owner Derek Richardson is one man who had been linked with a move for the Bulls when they entered administration – although of course, that never came to fruition.

Is this a significant step forward in the mystery surrounding a potential new owner for the franchise?

The listing, incidentally, can be found here.