New deal for McMeeken at Castleford

Castleford Tigers star Mike McMeeken, already under contract for 2018, has signed a two-year contract extension that means he will remain at the Tigers until at least the end of the 2020 Super League season.

McMeeken, 23, joined the Tigers in 2015 from London Broncos. Under the wing of Daryl Powell and his coaching team his game has developed to the point at which he played for England in the Test match earlier this year against Samoa.

McMeeken has already racked up 22 appearances during 2017 and continues to be ever present for the Tigers, scoring seven tries so far this season.

“It was a straightforward decision to stay here,” said McMeeken.

“Since I’ve joined the club I’ve loved my time here. The club came to me with an offer and it was a pretty simple decision for me to stay,”

McMeeken added: “I was half the player I was when I joined this club. I knew I had the ability but being around Powelly and the rest of the coaches has helped me develop as a player.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell is delighted to reward the dedication McMeeken has shown.

“It is fantastic news for the club that Mike has agreed to extend his contract,” said Powell.

“We have a strong desire to keep our best players at the club and build on the journey that we have started by developing individual players and our squad moving forward. Mike has developed into one of the best backrowers in the country and we think there is further development in his game over the coming seasons. I look forward to working with Mike on improving his game and hopefully seeing him do special things with the Tigers and in the World Cup for England at the end of the season.”

Steve Gill, Tigers CEO said: “Mike has worked hard since arriving at the club, and this new deal is just rewards for the dedication and passion he has given to this team. Securing Mike’s future, along with our other recent signings, show’s our commitment and drive to progress and to cement our place as a top four club.”

