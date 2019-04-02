New deals for trio of Wolves stars

Tom Lineham, Toby King and Joe Philbin have all signed new deals at Warrington Wolves, securing their future at the club until November 2021.

Winger Lineham has scored 63 tries for the club to date in his 88 appearances since his debut after signing from Hull FC in 2016.

Centre King and Warrington-born prop Philbin have both progressed through the club’s Academy system, both making their first-team debuts in 2014. Philbin is now on 97 appearances and King on 60.

All three were last week named in the England Knights’ squad on the back of selection at the end of last year.

Steve Price, Warrington head coach, said: “It’s exciting for all three to put pen to paper. They are all young players who love being around this squad. We’ve got a fantastic playing group here and we want to secure that core squad for years to come. It’s about developing an environment and culture that players want to be a part of.”

“Joe (Philbin) is a local lad and I love everything he stands for, he’s a quality person as well as player who has a big impact up front for us, and there’s still much more to come from Joe. He is great to have within the squad and is always full of beans; all the lads love playing alongside him.”

“Toby (King) is a quality player who is happy to adapt to any position that will best help the team. He is a team-first player which is what we encourage at this club. He has developed as a player and is now starting to cement his place within the team. His recent England Knights selection is just the first step on his road to higher honours.”

“I thought Tom (Lineham) finished off the season really well last year. He’s a great player to have around the club and he’s certainly a character adding a positive vibe to the squad. There’s so much more football in Tom and we look forward to seeing that emerge over the years to come.”