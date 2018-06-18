New England kit revealed

England’s new kit has been unveiled ahead of their Denver showdown with New Zealand.

The strip, designed by sportswear giants ‘hummel’, has been launched with the help of Sean O’Loughin, Jermaine McGillvary and Jonny Lomax

Playing for England is the greatest honour… Here's our brand new hummel kit featuring Dacia UK READ ➡️ https://t.co/SlGUwqc6v0 pic.twitter.com/IZ2G1VIeD8 — England Rugby League (@England_RL) June 18, 2018

The shirt will be worn by the Elite Men’s Squad for the Denver Test match and the Autumn International Series against New Zealand, England Knights on their tour of Papua New Guinea later this year, England Academy for their test matches against France and Australian Schoolboys and all other fixtures involving England Women and Wheelchair sides to be announced in both 2018 and 2019.