New era dawns as West Wales Raiders prepare for first ever game

A new era begins for Welsh Rugby League on Sunday as the new-look West Wales Raiders side take to the field for the first time.

Having signed up over 30 players so far, the Raiders make the trip north to face North Wales Crusaders at Queensway Stadium in Wrexham.

“A Welsh derby is a great way for us to start,” said Raiders coach Jon Ellis.

“We have spoken about these and although the first proper one is in March, when we play host to the Crusaders in the League, this is still looking like going to be a big game.

“It looks like they will be a decent crowd as well so it will be good for our guys to get a taste of that.

“We are looking forward to the game and coming up against the Crusaders will be a good test for us.

“We will be taking a big squad down with us and blooding a few of our younger players and giving game time to some of the guys we want a look at.

“It’ll be a good way to see where we are as a team and we can’t wait to get started.”