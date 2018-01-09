New format planned for Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup f

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup will, this year, be played as a midweek competition, during the spring.

Entries are still being invited for teams from outside the area; details are available from Chairman Phil Hodgson (077 8698 0909).

Meanwhile the league plans to revamp the Invitation Cup in future years as a Nines competition, with member clubs hosting the event in turn.