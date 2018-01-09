New format planned for Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup f

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson January 9, 2018 08:36

New format planned for Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup f

THE Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup will, this year, be played as a midweek competition, during the spring.

Entries are still being invited for teams from outside the area; details are available from Chairman Phil Hodgson (077 8698 0909).

Meanwhile the league plans to revamp the Invitation Cup in future years as a Nines competition, with member clubs hosting the event in turn.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson January 9, 2018 08:36
Ad
Ad