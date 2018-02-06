New Giants signing included in Warrington squad

Huddersfield Giants could hand Colton Roche his debut after being named in the club’s 19-man squad to face Warrington.

The utility didn’t feature in the club’s defeat to Hull FC but has been called up to the squad for the visit of the Wolves.

He is one of two changes, with Tyler Dickinson also coming into the squad. Michael Lawrence moves out of the squad with a hamstring injury while Adam Walne also drops out.

Huddersfield squad to face Warrington: Danny Brough, Paul Clough, Tyler Dickinson, Dale Ferguson, Lee Gaskell, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Darnell McIntosh, Aaron Murphy, Adam O’Brien, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Colton Roche, Daniel Smith, Ukuma Ta’ai, Jordan Turner.