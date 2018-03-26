You are here

New Hull KR signing arrives in the UK

Matthew Shaw

New Hull Kingston Rovers signing Junior Vaivai has arrived in the UK as he prepares to link up with his new teammates.

The American international landed in Manchester on Monday afternoon before making his final approach to East Hull.

Vaivai, who is related to popular actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, signed for the club in February but visa issues have delayed his move to the UK.

However, the New Zealand-born outside back will meet his new teammates later this week after landing in the country.

His arrival comes at an ideal time for head coach Tim Sheens, who is dealing with a mini injury crisis following the weekend’s defeat to St Helens.