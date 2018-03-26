New Hull KR signing arrives in the UK

New Hull Kingston Rovers signing Junior Vaivai has arrived in the UK as he prepares to link up with his new teammates.

The American international landed in Manchester on Monday afternoon before making his final approach to East Hull.

Vaivai, who is related to popular actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, signed for the club in February but visa issues have delayed his move to the UK.

He’s here! New signing Junior Vaivai has arrived in Manchester and is on his way to the stadium. #WelcomeToHullKR pic.twitter.com/TAUuinlQzg — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) March 26, 2018

However, the New Zealand-born outside back will meet his new teammates later this week after landing in the country.

His arrival comes at an ideal time for head coach Tim Sheens, who is dealing with a mini injury crisis following the weekend’s defeat to St Helens.