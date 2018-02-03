New-look Wigan attack impresses Wane

Wigan head coach Shaun Wane was impressed with his side’s attack after they put Salford to the sword.

The Warriors scored seven tries in their 40-12 victory, with their various playmakers impressing in a variety of positions.

Sam Tomkins started at fullback with Sam Powell partnering George Williams in the halves. However, when Morgan Escare was introduced from the bench, Tomkins went into the halves with Powell moving to hooker.

However, the Warriors never lost their fluency and were a constant threat on both edges throughout the match, with the left edge partnership of Oliver Gildart and Liam Marshall too good for the Red Devils.

It left Wane satisfied ahead of the club’s trip to Australia.

“We did some good things,” he said.

“I liked how the spine worked, we had plenty of options. We did change it a lot and we looked comfortable with whoever we’ve put in there. We’ve practised that way, we’ve thrown people in and made things a bit odd in training to throw a bit of adversity at them but they’ve handled it really well.

One thing finishing the end of the season as badly as we did was it gave us some more time on the field and more reps.

“We looked energetic, we’re not the biggest team but we played with some energy and ball movement and in the back-end of the game they couldn’t cope with it.”

Wane added: “It’s round one, we’re all still hurting from last year so we won’t get carried away and we will need to be better to beat Hull. But it was a good start.”