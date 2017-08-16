New man at the helm at Pennine League

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Steve Addy has taken over as Chairman of the Pennine League from David Ingham who, as he indicated in 2016, has stepped down after many years of fine service.

Addy eased into the role at last night’s agm, when Sue Taylor confirmed that she will continue as Secretary for the time being.

The 2017-18 season is set to start on Saturday 9 September and will comprise a Championship Division and a First Division, underpinned by East and West Divisions.

The Pennine League will again run an 11-a-side league for those clubs that may struggle to raise 13 players.

Pennine bosses will confirm, shortly, the composition of each section.