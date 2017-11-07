New Salford prop set for Wales debut
New Salford prop Gavin Bennion is set to be handed his Wales debut against Ireland.
The prop hasn’t featured in the opening two defeat but has been listed on the bench by John Kear for their match against the Wolfhounds.
St Helens youngster Ben Morris has also been recalled, with Christiaan Roets and Matthew Barron missing out.
Ireland coach Mark Aston has made three changes, including a call-up for Bradford halfback Joe Keyes.
The former London playmaker will partner Liam Finn in the halves, with current Broncos star Api Pewhairangi starting at centre.
Will Hope and Matty Hadden will also feature, with Michael Morgan, Tyrone McCarthy and James Hasson missing out.
WALES
1 Elliot KEAR
5 Regan GRACE
3 Michael CHANNING
4 Dalton Grant
2 Rhys WILLIAMS
6 Courtney DAVIES
7 Danny ANSELL
8 Craig KOPCZAK (c)
9 Matty FOZARD
10 Philip JOSEPH
11 Rhodri LLOYD
12 Joe BURKE
13 Morgan KNOWLES
SUBS
14 Steve PARRY
15 Gavin BENNION
16 Ben EVANS
17 Ben MORRIS
IRELAND
1 Scott GRIX
2 Shannon McDONNELL
3 Ed CHAMBERLAIN
4 Api PEWHAIRANGI
5 Liam KAY
6 Joe KEYES
7 Liam FINN (c)
8 Anthony MULLALY
9 Michael MCILLORUM
10 Kyle AMOR
11 Louie McCARTHY-SCARSBROOK
12 Will HOPE
13 Brad SINGLETON
SUBS
14 George KING
15 Matty HADDEN
16 Joe PHILBIN
17 Oliver ROBERTS