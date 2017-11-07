New Salford prop set for Wales debut

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

New Salford prop Gavin Bennion is set to be handed his Wales debut against Ireland.

The prop hasn’t featured in the opening two defeat but has been listed on the bench by John Kear for their match against the Wolfhounds.

St Helens youngster Ben Morris has also been recalled, with Christiaan Roets and Matthew Barron missing out.

Ireland coach Mark Aston has made three changes, including a call-up for Bradford halfback Joe Keyes.

The former London playmaker will partner Liam Finn in the halves, with current Broncos star Api Pewhairangi starting at centre.

Will Hope and Matty Hadden will also feature, with Michael Morgan, Tyrone McCarthy and James Hasson missing out.

WALES

1 Elliot KEAR

5 Regan GRACE

3 Michael CHANNING

4 Dalton Grant

2 Rhys WILLIAMS

6 Courtney DAVIES

7 Danny ANSELL

8 Craig KOPCZAK (c)

9 Matty FOZARD

10 Philip JOSEPH

11 Rhodri LLOYD

12 Joe BURKE

13 Morgan KNOWLES

SUBS

14 Steve PARRY

15 Gavin BENNION

16 Ben EVANS

17 Ben MORRIS

IRELAND

1 Scott GRIX

2 Shannon McDONNELL

3 Ed CHAMBERLAIN

4 Api PEWHAIRANGI

5 Liam KAY

6 Joe KEYES

7 Liam FINN (c)

8 Anthony MULLALY

9 Michael MCILLORUM

10 Kyle AMOR

11 Louie McCARTHY-SCARSBROOK

12 Will HOPE

13 Brad SINGLETON

SUBS

14 George KING

15 Matty HADDEN

16 Joe PHILBIN

17 Oliver ROBERTS