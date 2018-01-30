New Warrington signing to miss season opener

New Warrington Wolves signing Sitaleki Akauola will miss the club’s clash with Leeds through injury.

The prop, who has joined the club from Penrith, had been ruled out by coach Steve Price, although is thought to be closing in on a return.

Dom Crosby and Toby King also miss the match, but new signings Tyrone Roberts, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Bryson Goodwin and Mitch Brown have all been included.

Warrington squad to face Leeds: Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Mitch Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Tom Lineham, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Matty Russell, Morgan Smith, Ben Westwood