New Zealand destroy sorry Scotland

Scotland’s hopes of World Cup qualification are over after being thrashed by New Zealand 74-6.

The Bravehearts, who had lost heavily to Tonga in their opening game, conceded 14 tries as the Kiwis ripped Steve McCormack’s side apart at will.

Te Maire Martin, the New Zealand halfback who replaced Kodi Nikorima, scored a hat-trick, as did former Warrington centre Peta Hiku.

After a strong start, Scotland conceded the first try as Kenny Bromwich barged over in the ninth minute.

By half-time it was 28-0, as debutant Jason Nightingale (2), Joseph Tapine, Maire Martin and Hiku all scored.

The second-half saw the Kiwis score eight tries. Russell Packer get the scoreboard moving and further tries through Maire Martin, Whare, Hiku (2) and Shaun Johnson made it 64-0.

Scotland would hit back through halfback Oscar Thomas for a consolation try, but Maire Martin restored order before Elijah Taylor wrapped up proceedings.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

New Zealand: Tuivasa-Sheck, Nightingale, Whare, Takairangi, Hiku, Maire Martin, Johnson, Taupau, Taylor, Waerea-Hargreaves, Bromwich, Tapine, Blair. Subs: Asofa-Solomona, Packer, Fonua-Blake, Levi.

Tries: Bromwich, Nightingale (2), Tapine, Martin (3), Hiku (3), Packer, Whare, Johnson, Taylor.

Goals: Johnson (9)

Scotland: Walker, Tierney, Hellewell, Stein, Russell, Brough, Thomas, Douglas, Addy, Kavanagh, Anderson, Ferguson, Bell. Subs: K Bentley, Brooks, Wilkinson, Walker.