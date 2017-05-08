New Zealand duo ruled out of World Cup following drugs scandal

New Zealand duo ruled out of World Cup following drugs scandal

New Zealand captain Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor will not feature for New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup following their involvement in a drugs scandal.

The two Kiwis have been suspended by their NRL clubs after allegedly purchasing and consuming cocaine on Sunday.

Both players featured in New Zealand’s 34-12 ANZAC Test defeat to Australia and subsequently went out following the game.

As a result, Bromwich has relinquished the captaincy.

“I can’t express my disappointment enough in their actions in the early hours of Saturday morning,” New Zealand head coach David Kidwell told reporters.

“We have values to uphold, they have broken my trust, their team-mates trust and the trust of the New Zealand public.”

