New Zealand set to snub Denver return

New Zealand are set not to return to Denver for the scheduled test against England in 2019 after announcing that they had replaced that test with a test against Tonga.

Tonga are scheduled to play Australia at Mt Smart Stadium on October 20th and will then return to face New Zealand in June 2019.

NZRL CEO Greg Peters said: “Kiwi fans have waited a long time, and it is great to be serving up such an exciting schedule of international matches.”

“The Kiwis playing Tonga on home soil is a Test Kiwis fans and the New Zealand Rugby League community have been looking forward to.”