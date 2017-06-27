New Zealand in talks with Brian Smith

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

New Zealand are reportedly in talks with former Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity coach Brian Smith to join their coaching set-up.

Ahead of this year’s World Cup in Australia, New Zealand head coach David Kidwell is believed to be hoping to add much-needed experience to his coaching set-up after former assistant Steve McNamara joined Catalans Dragons as head coach.

Former Hull KR coach Justin Morgan is currently assisting Kidwell in the lead up to the World Cup, having joined prior to last year’s Four Nations, but Smith could soon be joining him.

The 63-year-old has previous experience in international coaching, having briefly served as coach of USA and Thailand, while also assisting the Serbian national team on a consultancy basis.

But the man who led Wakefield to Million Pound Game success in 2015, against former side Bradford Bulls, could be set for a sensational return to the international circuit with a move to New Zealand currently in discussion.