New Zealand Warriors forward offered to Super League clubs

Charlie Gubb could by the next overseas import to arrive in Super League after being offered to clubs.

Gubb, the New Zealand Warriors prop, is out of contract at the end of the season and his availability has been made aware to clubs in the Northern Hemisphere.

The 27-year-old will leave the Warriors at the end of the season despite becoming a firm favourite among the club’s support base.

However, he has dropped down the pecking order under Stephen Kearney and has made just eight appearances this season.

His representative, former Wigan head coach Frank Endacott, has been in contact with clubs in this country and has attracted interest from a number of clubs keen to snap up the forward.

Endacott recently completed the deal that saw Manu Vatuvei join Salford Red Devils and he is back in contact with clubs about Gubb.

The 6 ft 1, 17 stone powerhouse has also received interest to remain in the NRL, although it’s understood that he is enticed by the lure of playing in Super League.

Wigan Warriors were linked with a move for the prop last June, although that speculation ended after they signed Frank-Paul Nuuausala that month.