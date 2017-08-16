Newcastle grant Joe Wardle release ahead of expected arrival at Castleford for 2018

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

NRL side Newcastle Knights will release Joe Wardle from the remainder of his contract with the club at the end of this season – as a move to Castleford for 2018 is expected to be confirmed imminently.

Wardle joined the Knights at the beginning of this season from Super League side Huddersfield, but they say they have granted Wardle a release for personal reasons.

The Knights however, admit it is a blow to lose a player who has impressed in the NRL this year. “It is disappointing to lose Joe, but working through this matter together has delivered a positive outcome for the club and for Joe and his family,” CEO Matt Gidley said.

“For now, we look forward to having Joe with us for the remainder of this season.”

Wardle will return home and play in Super League, the Knights confirmed – with Super League leaders Castleford now expected to announce his signing in the next few days.

“I would just like to thank Newcastle for helping me through this tough time and understanding my circumstances,” Wardle said.

“It was always going to be a tough task moving to the opposite side of the world with a young family and there was a chance it wouldn’t work out, which is unfortunately the case.

“The future of the Knights is definitely bright and I wish them all the best going forward.”