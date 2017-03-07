Where next for Gareth Widdop?

110 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Gareth Widdop is on his way to Super League.

League Express reported this week that the England halfback is set to finally embrace the competition next season. Inevitably, his availability will have caused a scramble among numerous clubs, who would all love to have the St George Illawarra Dragons captain in their squad for next season.

But who is most likely to sign the Halifax-born star? Below, we take a look at each Super League club, and the likelihood of Widdop donning their colours in 2018.