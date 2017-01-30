Who should be the next Huddersfield Giants captain?

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Super League season is under two weeks away, and Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone still needs to decide who will lead from the front in claret and gold next year.

After the uncertainty at the Giants following their flirtation with relegation, Rick Stone has been forced to use as much time as possible to get things in place ahead of his first full season in charge, with recruitment at the Giants happening later than most.

Now, Stone has the task of appointing his new captain, who will be picked from a leadership group of roughly ten players.

But who should get the task?

On paper, the Giants have a number of natural leaders, making the decision harder than some might think.

Ryan Hinchcliffe was appointed midway through last season by Paul Anderson after reports of a fallout between the former head coach and Danny Brough. The Scotland international had been captain for several years, but Hinchcliffe’s appointment ended that. The two are perhaps the standout candidates to take the captaincy this time around given their experience in the role.

However, other members of the squad have emerged.

In Leroy Cudjoe, Michael Lawrence and Jermaine McGillvary, the Giants have three homegrown players that perform with their heart on their sleeve. The benefit of having a homegrown captain shouldn’t be undervalued. It’s an inspiration to the club’s up-and-coming players, while it can also inject added passion into a team on the field. As established members of the Giants squad, their passion makes all three of them great leaders, with McGillvary’s achievements internationally a big plus too.

In the forwards, the Giants had a number of players who could be called upon in the big matches. Tom Symonds, Sam Rapira and Ukuma Ta’ai are all understood to be on the shortlist, and understandably so after some really defiant performances individually last year.

Beyond that, there are other candidates too. Lee Gaskell was Bradford’s captain when fit, while Ryan Brierley was always a leader at Leigh.

It’s a difficult decision for Stone, but who would get your vote? Let us know by voting in the poll below.