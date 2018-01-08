Nigel Wood becomes RLIF CEO

11 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Nigel Wood has been appointed Chief Executive of the Rugby League International Federation.

Wood, who stepped down from his post as RFL CEO last week, will replace David Collier when his contract expires.

Confirmation ends months of speculation regarding Wood’s future, with talk of his departure from the RFL growing since Collier confirmed he would leave the RFL last year.

The appointment adds another impressive title to Wood’s CV. He was a board member at the RFL for 16 years, the CEO for 10 years while he has been RLIF chairman since 2014.

Before that, he had been the Chief Executive of Halifax Blue Sox.

“I feel honoured and humbled to be asked to serve the RLIF as CEO for the next phase of its development,” said Wood.

“International rugby league is a wonderful and essential aspect of our sport as the images, testimonials and emotions of the recent World Cups have once again demonstrated.

“I believe these are exciting times as more and more people recognise the role of international rugby league has in developing the whole sport.

“New countries and investors are attracted to our sport and I look forward to working with all parties, clubs and other key stakeholders to ensure that we give players, supporters and commercial and broadcast partners the most compelling international calendar that we possibly can.”