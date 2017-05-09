Nines launched by Castleford & Featherstone ARL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

AN invitation has been issued to teams from outside the Castleford & Featherstone ARL to take part in the Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup which will, this year, take the form of a Nines competition.

The event will be held on the afternoon of Saturday 19 August and will be hosted by Fryston Warriors.

Entry is £25 per team, and applications for inclusion should be made to League Secretary Linda Peel (email peels95@hotmail.co.uk).