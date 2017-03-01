There are no bad teams in Super League anymore, says Makinson

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson has insisted that there are no weak links among the 12-team Super League anymore ahead of Friday night’s clash with Wakefield.

Trinity are still without a win from their opening two games of the new season – but that was exactly the position newly-promoted Leigh Centurions found themselves in before beating the Saints last weekend.

And Makinson told the club’s official website that the Saints will need to be wary of another shock this weekend from a Wakefield side he rates highly.

“You can look for excuses and look at the disallowed tries, but we weren’t good enough in the first half and that cost us,” he said. “We have to turn up with the right attitude, have a big start this week and get back on the horse.

“There aren’t any bad sides in Super League anymore. Wakefield are playing some great rugby (and) have signed quality players in the off season.

“All sides want to turn us over at home so we need to hit top form and have a good attitude. If we do that, it will stand us in good stead.”

Makinson also admitted that he’s looking for a big performance on Friday to reward the Saints’ loyal support.

“The fans stick by us through thick and thin. One of the things I missed last year apart from playing was the atmosphere so to have 3,000 or more at Warrington following us every step of the way in that final game was superb.

“Then to have 3,000 again at Leigh was outstanding.

“Fair play to Leigh, they put on a passionate display. We have to turn St Helens into that as well.”