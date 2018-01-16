No change for Hull League

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE Hull & District League’s GMB League will not, as originally envisaged at the beginning of the current season, be divided into two divisions for the remainder of the campaign.

The league’s management committee discussed the issue last Wednesday and official Alan Parker said: “We are not spitting the league, and future fixtures will be allocated on a week-to-week basis.

“Unless a play-off is required (we do not have points’ difference in our tables) the last date for League fixtures will be Saturday 24 February.”

Parker added: “There have been requests for us to run a summer league and it was agreed to e-mail all clubs, including those currently in the Yorkshire Men’s League, to see who might be interested in entering.

“There would be no entry fees and it would greatly reduce each team’s travelling costs.”

Meanwhile Parker confirmed that all eight winter-based teams will be entered in the Council Cup, and that the draw for the first round will be made at the next meeting, on Wednesday 7 February, with the quarter-finals scheduled for Saturday 17 February and the semi-finals for Saturday 3 March.