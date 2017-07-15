No let up from London in hunt for top-two spot, says Andrew Henderson

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

London may already be secured a place in the Qualifiers: but the Broncos are not in any mood to rest up for the ‘middle eight’ just yet.

The Broncos still have one significant milestone they want to tick off – and victory this weekend against Rochdale would go a long way to doing that: a top-two finish in the Championship.

That, of course, would secure an extra home game for the Broncos – something Henderson believes could be crucial in their fight for promotion.

He told TotalRL: “It’s great to get the top-four spot done and if we were happy with just that, we’d probably be preparing a bit differently for these last two games with the Qualifiers in mind.

“However, the reality is that we want the top two. That was the aim at the start of the season because we felt it was realistic, and we’re still going for it.”

Henderson also believes the extra home game may yet prove advantageous, with another side having to come to their Ealing setup rather than the Broncos trailing north.

“For us I think it could prove advantageous,” Henderson said. “Teams will have to come to London so in terms of the opposition and their preparation, it has to be different.

“The more games we have at home, the better a chance we have of pushing for promotion. Plus, our 4G pitch is a surface we know really well.”

Sunday’s opponents Rochdale are struggling at the wrong end of the table – but Henderson insists they will still pose a very realistic challenge to his side.

“They’re an aggressive bunch, but they play some great football – they’re not just five drives and a kick,” Henderson said.

“They can play expansively and they’ve good players in their ranks. We won’t be disrespecting them, no way. They’re fighting for their lives and got plenty of motivation – we won’t be turning up and thinking it will be a given.”