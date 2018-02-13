No McIlorum for Catalans ahead of Hull KR clash

Catalans will be without Michael McIlorum for their trip to Hull KR.

The winless Dragons travel to KCOM Craven Park to face Tim Sheens’ side on Thursday, who are also without a win after two rounds.

However, they will have to do so without McIlorum, who went off injured during their defeat to Saints on Saturday.

Antoni Maria has also dropped out of the squad, with the duo replaced by Paul Aiton and Fouad Yaha.

The Dragons have only named an 18-man squad as they await a verdict on Benjamin Jullien’s disciplinary charge for dangerous contact.