No talks on Barba’s Saints future

Ben Barba’s future will not be discussed until the end of the season despite reports of a potential NRL return surfacing in the Australian media.

Reports down under last week claimed the fullback was considering a release from his contract at Saints on compassionate grounds, with former club Cronulla showing strong interest in securing a return for their Premiership winning star.

This was met with a strong rebuttal from St Helens Chairman Eamonn McManus, who insisted there had been no discussions with regards to Barba’s future at the club.

League Express reports that Barba, who is under contract until the end of next season, is completely focused on helping Saints to glory on all fronts for the remainder of the season before considering what his next move will be.

At that point, the future of the 29-year-old is likely to be discussed between the club and Barba’s representatives, with Barba generating a raft of interest in Australia following his scintillating form at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Barba has been the star of Super League so far this season. He has scored 20 tries and assisted 21 more in the league so far, putting him at the top of both charts.

His performances have helped Saints reach the Challenge Cup semi-final and they are currently the runaway leaders of Super League, six points ahead of second-placed Wigan.