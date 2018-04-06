Nobody is getting carried away by poor, form, insists Wakefield coach Chester

Wakefield coach Chris Chester was quick to point out nobody at the club was getting too excited by their fast start to the season – and similarly, he insists there is no panic about their recent run of form, too.

Trinity began 2018 with four straight wins, setting the early pace with now-outright league leaders St Helens after the opening month.

However, since then, they have last four consecutive games – including two narrow defeats over Easter to Castleford and Hull. But the Trinity coach told TotalRL that, ahead of Sunday’s clash with Leeds, there is no panic within the camp.

“We’re not too despondent,” he said.

“We could easily be sat here with us six or seven wins from eight; we had chances against Warrington, we dropped the ball over the line against Castleford three times, and it took a spectacular drop goal to beat us at Hull on Monday.

“I thought we deserved something out of that game in particular, but fair play to Hull and Sneyd for attempting that in those conditions. It’s four on the bounce we’ve lost, but it’s fine margins.

“We need a bit of luck; but you do make your own luck in this game and hopefully we can do that this week. It’s very early on in the season, and nobody really looks at the table just yet. We’re still in a good position with injuries and things like that. Nobody got carried away in the first four or five weeks, and nobody is getting too despondent about the last few weeks either – a win is just around the corner.”

Chester also admits he has a near-clean bill of health amongst his squad heading out of Easter – and some of those who impressed on Easter Monday at Hull may get a further chance to catch the eye this weekend against the reigning champions.

He said: “Some guys who played on Monday really shone, and deserve to keep their spot this week. Young Rocky (Ryan Hampshire) was very good with the ball and a threat every time he had it, and Max Jowitt was good defensively too to say he’s been sat on the sidelines for eight weeks.

“Joe Arundel did okay, as did Mason (Caton-Brown), but I thought young (James) Batchelor was outstanding in the back row, and he’s another who deserves to be in the team again this week.”

Anthony England and Dave Fifita are still absent, but big names like Tom Johnstone and Liam Finn are able to return.

“Tom, Danny (Kirmond), Liam and Scott (Grix) all come in, so there’s some tough choices to make. We’re light with Engy and Dave missing, so we’re missing a bit in the front row, but there’s an interesting couple of days coming up in terms of team selection.

“You get a lift from derby games; everyone wants to play well and hopefully, with nice weather and it being on a Sunday, we can get a full house down here and give the fans something to cheer about.”