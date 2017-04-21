Nordic International Announced

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Current Nordic Cup holders, Norway, have announced that they will play Sweden in a Test match at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, on the 17th of June.

It will be the seventh meeting between the two nations, with Norway holding a slight advantage with three wins against Sweden’s two, and the first contest in 2010, ending in a 20-all draw. Norway have the most recent upper hand, having won in both 2015 and 2016.

RLN (Rugby League Norge) president, Lee Johnson sees the contest as the next step up for his country’s growing band of committed players.

“After a great domestic season last year, rugby League in Norway has moved up a gear,” he said. “We have promoted one of our club coaches, Dave Hunter to national coach, and competition for a place in the team will be tough. We look forward to facing our fellow Scandinavians and to putting on a good show with our own Norwegian team.”

Hunter, a New Zealander – who coaches Lillestrom – will have a healthy pool of players to pick from, drawn from the three-team northern and four-club southern conferences.

Sweden’s coach, Ashley Brown commented: “With the domestic competition in both our countries well underway this is sure to be a high quality international. We may be underdogs, but our heart and determination will push them all the way.”