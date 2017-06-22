North Wales Crusaders welcome a very special new signing..

26 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Meet Jaxon Langford – the newest member of the North Wales Crusaders squad.

Six-year-old Jaxon is a very special, and very popular, addition to Mike Grady’s squad as they continue their League 1 campaign for a number of reasons.

Jaxon was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma back in 2015 but he has become a popular figure with Crusaders fans – leading to the club making him the newest member of their squad.

Langford is a regular in Crusaders’ dressing room before their games – and he actually participated in the warm-up before their recent fixture with Workington Town.

He’s been given squad number 35, and will pick the shirt up this weekend in Wrexham when Crusaders face Welsh rivals South Wales Ironmen.

Crusaders head coach Grady said: “Jaxon is a fantastic lad and someone who we have all taken to hearts over the last few weeks.

“I know that he loves coming to watch us and so we wanted to do something special for him so have given him a place in the squad.

“He really is an inspiration to us all, and we can’t wait to see him on Sunday.”

From all at TotalRL, good luck to Jaxon – and well done Crusaders for a wonderful move.