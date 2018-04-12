North Wales offer discount to Super League supporters

North Wales Crusaders are offering Super League season ticket holders reduced entry for their Betfred League 1 clash with Newcastle.

The game is Anthony Murray’s first home game since returning to the club as head coach, having replaced Mike Grady at the club.

Super League season ticket holders can gain entry for just £7, while Widnes supporters can attend for just £5 due to the relationship between the two clubs.

Crusaders CEO Andy Moulsdale said: “With a number of Super League sides playing during the week, it is a great opportunity to invite their supporters down to see North Wales Crusaders in action.

“In addition to that, we are also happy to welcome Widnes Vikings season ticket holders to Sunday’s match for £5 in an extension of the partnership between the two clubs.

“We’re set for a great game, and having a bumper crowd to cheer the lads on will be fantastic.”