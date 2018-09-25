North West Men’s sides targeting victory at Victoria Park!

The North West Men’s League’s 2018 season reaches a climax at the weekend, with Grand Finals taking place in all six divisions at Victoria Park, Warrington.
Fixtures
Saturday 29 September 2018
DIVISION TWO: Wigan St Cuthberts v Ulverston (11.00am).
DIVISION ONE: Rochdale Mayfield A v Walney Central (1.00pm).
PREMIER DIVISION: Orrell St James v Thatto Heath Crusaders A (3.00pm).
Sunday 30 September 2018
DIVISION FIVE: Thatto Heath Crusaders B v New Springs Lions (11.00am).
DIVISION FOUR: Blackpool Scorpions v Wigan Spring View (1.00pm).
DIVISION THREE: Langworthy Reds v Westhoughton Lions (3.00pm).