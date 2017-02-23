Where are they now? A look at Celtic Crusaders’ 2009 Super League squad

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tony Duggan – Having joined the Crusaders in 2006, the fullback is still playing the game in France with Lezignan at the age of 38.

Luke Dyer – The former Hull Kingston Rovers flier is in Australia these days. According to his Twitter bio, he is an abseiler in the Australia outback… quite the career change!

Josh Hannay – Hannay has made quite the career for himself since hanging up the boots. He has gone into coaching and is now the assistant to Paul Green at NRL giants North Queensland Cowboys.

Mark Dalle Cort – Who could forget this guy?! Dalle Cort never really showcased his talents properly at the Crusaders. Trying to track him wasn’t easy, but he’s back in Australia and seems to be enjoying life after the game. His wife appears to be a very successful fashion designer.

Anthony Blackwood – The former Wales international retired at the end of 2015 after ending his career with Whitsunday Brahmans, who won the Mackay competition that season. He revealed his intentions to enjoy life with his family after retirement.

Damien Quinn – Quinn is now retired after ending his playing career in 2012 playing for the Murwillumbah Mustangs in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League. He took up the position as coach in 2013, but stepped down in 2015. He was recently a selector for the Australian Catholic Schools Under 15 side.

Jace Van Dijk – Another who has returned to Australia, Van Dijk became the assistant coach at Souths Logan Magpies in 2014.

Ryan O’Hara – The whereabouts of the former Origin forward are hard to track, however, he was involved in an unsavoury social media incident involving Marwan Koukash a few years ago. He has since deleted his Twitter account.

Matty Smith – Now here’s a familiar name! Since leaving the Crusaders, Smith hasn’t had a bad career. An England international, a Grand Final winner, a Challenge Cup winner and a Lance Todd Trophy recipient. Not bad going.

Mark Bryant – This is some career change. The 2008 NRL winner has retired from the game, and has moved into real estate!

Adam Peek – Peek is active on Twitter, in fact earlier this month he criticised the RFL over central contracts. A number of Crusaders players are still owed money, of course.

I thought the @TheRFL couldn’t pay the players directly.. Pay the Crusaders players who are out of pocket on your watch https://t.co/xT9JpJi7I7 — Adam Peek (@snipader) February 6, 2017

Darren Mapp – The whereabouts of the forward are something of a mystery. His last involvement in the game appears to be with Queensland Cup side Central Capras.

Peter Lupton – The former London, Hull FC and Castleford man is now living in Boston, Massachusetts, and attempting to promote the sport in America.

Substitutes used:

Neil Budworth – Budworth is now retired, but appears to still be in England and living in Merseyside. According to his Twitter, he spends his life making ‘things go bang’. We’ll let you decide what that means.

David Tangata-Toa – Tangata-Toa is one of the more notable members of this team. Nowadays, the former Hull Kingston Rovers man is Penrith Panthers’ under-20s coach.

Jason Chan – After the demise of Crusaders, Chan joined Huddersfield Giants before returning to Australia in 2014.

Chris Beasley – A member of Wales 2011 Four Nations squad, Beasley is pretty hard to track these days. He was involved with the Central Capras after leaving Crusaders.

Other notable players

Ben Flower – The Wales international has been a prominent figure in Super League for a while now. Although his sending off in the 2014 Grand Final was a moment to forget, he won at Old Trafford last year with the Warriors.

Steve Tyrer – The centre was only young at the time, and now he is playing in the Championship with Halifax.