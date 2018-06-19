NRL duo keen on Super League switch

NRL players Antonio Winterstein and Brendan Elliott are both keen on a Super League move in 2019.

TotalRL understands the duo are open to Super League offers and would like to test themselves in the competition next year.

Winterstein, 30, has been linked with a move to Super League in the past and is once again being offered around clubs for next year.

The outside back, who has made over 160 appearances for North Queensland Cowboys, has enjoyed a 15-year career in the NRL having also represented Brisbane.

The Samoan international is off-contract at the end of the season and is set to attract interest from a number of clubs in the UK.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Elliot is also keen on trying his hand in Super League after gaining experience in the NRL.

The utility outside back made his debut as a 20-year-old for Sydney Roosters and has gone on to have spells with Newcastle and Gold Coast Titans.

He made 12 appearances for the Knights last season and has played twice for the Titans this term.