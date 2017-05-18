NRL should look at introducing Magic Weekend, says Sam Williams

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield half-back Sam Williams believes the Magic Weekend concept is one that could be transferred to Australia and the NRL.

Williams will play in his first Magic Weekend if selected for Trinity’s game against Widnes this weekend, as the concept rolls into its 11th season in Super League since its inception back in 2007.

And Williams, who has played for both Canberra and St George in the NRL, says the idea of having all 12 teams play in one stadium over a weekend is an idea the NRL could look to adopt.

He told TotalRL: “I’ve heard the boys speak about the whole weekend and they get really excited about it.

“We’ve some fond memories with Milky’s (Jacob Miller) drop goal (against Catalans) and it makes us want to come back and repeat what we did last year. It’s a great idea, it’s something the NRL could look at and potentially put into the competition back home if I’m being honest.”

Another concept Williams is a fan of is the Challenge Cup – which Wakefield are now in the quarter-finals of once again after victory against Dewsbury on Friday night.

“It was very different playing there,” he laughed. “I guess that’s the uniqueness of the cup that you get to go to venues and play at venues you wouldn’t normally play at like Dewsbury. I enjoyed it; I think it’s great for rugby league to have those teams come up and challenge the Super League teams.

“I think it’s one of the best things about the English game, having the Challenge Cup. You get the smaller teams taking on the so-called heavyweights of the game – it’s brilliant. That uniqueness of it is something that should never be lost and I think the competition is really strong. It gives the underdog the chance to take on the big guys.”